Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 294.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

