Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Alector FY2026 Earnings

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alector in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Alector alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.71. Alector has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 410,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Alector by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 256,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 274,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Alector by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 321,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.