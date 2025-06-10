Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on APLS FY2026 Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

