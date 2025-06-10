Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 49,440 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 274.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.