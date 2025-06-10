Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quartz Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

