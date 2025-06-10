Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ATXS FY2026 Earnings

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of ATXS opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $325.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

