Analysts Set Expectations for ACAD FY2026 Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.85 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,273 shares of company stock worth $653,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

