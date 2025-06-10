iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) is Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned 0.92% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $665.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

