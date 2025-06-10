Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on HubSpot FY2026 Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HubSpot in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet expects that the software maker will earn $3.34 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

HubSpot stock opened at $606.92 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,744.25, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.37.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,758,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 57,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,682,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

