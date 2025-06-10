MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 7,532 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $244.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 199.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.