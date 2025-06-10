Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 2.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $13.62.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 16,490 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $189,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,094 shares of company stock worth $550,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

