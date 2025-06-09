WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 5209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.
The stock has a market cap of $606.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
