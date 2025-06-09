WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 5209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $606.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

