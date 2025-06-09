Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 168 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.94 and a 200 day moving average of $582.87. The firm has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.