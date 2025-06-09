The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.