SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 964,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 214,369 shares.The stock last traded at $25.65 and had previously closed at $25.61.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

