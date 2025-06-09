Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 266,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 766,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globalstar
Globalstar Trading Up 7.0%
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Unity Software May Be the AI Breakout No One Saw Coming
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Institutional Investors Couldn’t Resist These 5 Stocks in Q1
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Which U.S. Towns See Economic Change First? [2025 Survey]
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.