Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 426504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.