iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.73 and last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 64131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

