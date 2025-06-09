Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO
Cameco Stock Up 11.9%
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Unity Software May Be the AI Breakout No One Saw Coming
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Institutional Investors Couldn’t Resist These 5 Stocks in Q1
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Which U.S. Towns See Economic Change First? [2025 Survey]
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.