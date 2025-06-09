Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.10.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Cameco Stock Up 11.9%

Cameco Company Profile

TSE CCO traded up C$9.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$92.55. 1,940,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,239. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 349.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$93.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.67.

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.