Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.31) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.31), with a volume of 505355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743 ($10.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNOS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.87) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.87) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 717.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £682.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

