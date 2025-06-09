Werlinich Asset Management LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 647,600.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9%

ZTS stock opened at $170.15 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.