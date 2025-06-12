Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market capitalization of $290.02 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107,864.74 or 1.00538473 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,357.09 or 1.00104556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) launched on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000141 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $4,755,746.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

