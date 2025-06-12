Empower (MPWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $925.57

Empower (MPWR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Empower token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a total market capitalization of $925.57 and $0.57 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empower has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.0000438 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

