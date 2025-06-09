SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

