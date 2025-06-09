Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $140.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

