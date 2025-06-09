SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 764,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after acquiring an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $59,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $144.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $143.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $816,392.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,353,416.32. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

