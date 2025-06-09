Range Financial Group LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Buckle by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Buckle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $84,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,301,946.25. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,836. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

