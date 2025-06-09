CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,969,000 after buying an additional 558,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after buying an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,048,000 after buying an additional 223,880 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 549,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 219,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,268,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 2.5%

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.