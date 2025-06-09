Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after acquiring an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $296.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,445 shares of company stock worth $5,615,733 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.