OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 251 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 6,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

