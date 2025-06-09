Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 1,401.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 70,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $86.35 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

