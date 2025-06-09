KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 43,907 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 2.5%

BATS:PJAN opened at $43.17 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.