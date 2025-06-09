Fenimore Asset Management Inc Has $130.78 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for about 2.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned about 1.71% of ExlService worth $130,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $52,852,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $20,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock worth $2,330,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

