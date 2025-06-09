Courier Capital LLC Purchases 47,796 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 777.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,796 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $82.32 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.