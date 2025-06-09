Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 39.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

