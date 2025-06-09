Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 37,981 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 2.1% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 246,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $20.77 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

