Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

