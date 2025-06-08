True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.13 and traded as low as C$8.95. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.01, with a volume of 11,576 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Price Performance
True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.