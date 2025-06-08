Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,087.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

