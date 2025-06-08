Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after buying an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after buying an additional 2,757,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after buying an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

