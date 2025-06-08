NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $0.87. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,244,889 shares changing hands.

NanoVibronix Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 101.17% and a negative net margin of 93.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.