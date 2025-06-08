Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 233,024 shares trading hands.
Amerityre Trading Down 17.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Amerityre Company Profile
Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amerityre
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.