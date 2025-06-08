BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and traded as low as $28.40. BNCCORP shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

BNCCORP Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.53.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

