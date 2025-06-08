Professional Advisory Services Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $183.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

