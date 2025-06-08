iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

