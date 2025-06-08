Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 436,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,988 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 99,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

