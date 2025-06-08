Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Medtronic by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $87.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

