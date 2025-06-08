Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

