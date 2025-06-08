iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 6.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.8%

USMV stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

