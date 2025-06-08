Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

